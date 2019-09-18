|
Donald L. "Ducky" Yeager, 79, of Bern Twp., passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, after a courageous six week battle with cancer.
He was the loving husband of Judith L. (Reeser) Yeager. They were married April 13, 1963, and celebrated 56 years of marriage. Born in
Shamokin, he was the son of the late Norman D. and
Caroline L. (Dietz) Yeager.
He graduated from Shamokin Area Joint High School in 1959, then graduated from Williamsport Technical
Institute as an architectural design draftsman and finally graduated from Lincoln Tech in industrial management. He was a member of Mohrsville Church of the Brethren. Donald was employed by Carpenter Technology
Corporation as a design draftsman, later becoming a
facilities engineer, working for 33 years and retiring in 1999. Donald was a charter member of the Berks County Fly Tires, served as a mentor for Big Brothers of America for 10 years and also served as a Scout leader. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and always loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Donald L.
Yeager Jr., Leesport; a daughter, Jennie L. (Yeager)
Brunner, wife of Jeffrey L., Leesport; three grandchildren: Shelby L. Peters, Hellertown; Brett M. Brunner, Leesport; and Jarred J.B. Brunner, Roxborough. He is also survived by two brothers, David Yeager, Mt. Carmel; and Barry
Yeager, Shamokin.
He was predeceased by four siblings: Joanann (Yeager) Capps, Mae (Yeager) Smink, Norman Yeager and Robert Yeager.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoey Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. Burial will follow in Viewpoint Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the church.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Mohrsville Church of the Brethren at the above address, in memory of Donald.
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.