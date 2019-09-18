Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
223 Peach St
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mohrsville Church of the Brethren
1542 Shoey Road
Mohrsville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mohrsville Church of the Brethren
1542 Shoey Road
Mohrsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Yeager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Yeager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Yeager Obituary

Donald L. "Ducky" Yeager, 79, of Bern Twp., passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, after a courageous six week battle with cancer.

He was the loving husband of Judith L. (Reeser) Yeager. They were married April 13, 1963, and celebrated 56 years of marriage. Born in

Shamokin, he was the son of the late Norman D. and

Caroline L. (Dietz) Yeager.

He graduated from Shamokin Area Joint High School in 1959, then graduated from Williamsport Technical

Institute as an architectural design draftsman and finally graduated from Lincoln Tech in industrial management. He was a member of Mohrsville Church of the Brethren. Donald was employed by Carpenter Technology

Corporation as a design draftsman, later becoming a

facilities engineer, working for 33 years and retiring in 1999. Donald was a charter member of the Berks County Fly Tires, served as a mentor for Big Brothers of America for 10 years and also served as a Scout leader. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and always loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Donald L.

Yeager Jr., Leesport; a daughter, Jennie L. (Yeager)

Brunner, wife of Jeffrey L., Leesport; three grandchildren: Shelby L. Peters, Hellertown; Brett M. Brunner, Leesport; and Jarred J.B. Brunner, Roxborough. He is also survived by two brothers, David Yeager, Mt. Carmel; and Barry

Yeager, Shamokin.

He was predeceased by four siblings: Joanann (Yeager) Capps, Mae (Yeager) Smink, Norman Yeager and Robert Yeager.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoey Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. Burial will follow in Viewpoint Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the church.

Memorial contributions may be sent to: Mohrsville Church of the Brethren at the above address, in memory of Donald.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now