Donavan Michael Gieringer, 23, of

Topton, died on Friday morning, March 22, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident in Longswamp Township.

Born in Allentown, Donavan was a son of Michael F., husband of Wendy L. (Doll)

Gieringer, Mohrsville; and Christina M. (Dolny), wife of Ricky Dey, Oley.

Donavan attended Brandywine Heights School District and was a graduate of Lighthouse Christian Academy, Lyons. He was a member of Ray A. Master Post 217, American

Legion, Topton, Mertztown and Kutztown Rod and Gun Clubs, APA Pool League and Lower Berks Pool League.

Donavan was full of life and will be fondly remembered for his love of cars and trucks, fixing and helping others with their auto problems, being a jack-of-all trades, and snowboarding.

In addition to his parents and stepparents, Donavan is survived by his siblings: Alysha R. (Gieringer), wife of Dillon M. Jauch, Topton; Patrick J. Gieringer, Shoemakersville; Christian T. Gieringer, Topton; half-brother, Leo A. Dey, Oley; stepbrothers, Nick J. White, Mohrsville; Joshua L., husband of Grace (Dunning) Dey, Mertztown; maternal grandmother, Lucy J. (Leib), widow of Francis L. Dolny, Oley; and paternal grandparents, Frederick H., husband of Sandra L. (Hoyer) Gieringer, Fleetwood.

A funeral service to celebrate Donavan's life will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich St., Kutztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be private in Topton Union Cemetery, Topton.

Donavan's selfless decision to be an organ and tissue

donor will help save the lives of many individuals. His family would like contributions to be made in his memory to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, online at www.donors1.org, or the Donavan M.

Gieringer Memorial Fund c/o Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., P.O. Box 292, Kutztown, PA 19530-0292 to be used to cover unexpected medical and funeral expenses.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.



