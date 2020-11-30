1/1
Donna Bowers
Donna R. Bowers, 78, passed away on November 28, 2020, in her Sinking Spring residence surrounded by her loving family. Her husband, Gary L. Bowers, passed away on May 21 of this year. They were blessed to have been married for 60 years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late James Devine and Catherine E. (Kantner) Greiss and her step-father, Harvey R. Greiss. She was a graduate of West Reading High School in 1960 and Bryland School of Cosmetology. Donna was a hairdresser for 45 years last working from her home two weeks ago. She loved the relationships she formed with her customers over the years. She had many and varied interests including: music, singing in weddings when she was younger, shopping, exercise, and sharing stories with her best friend Mary. Her faith was very important to her and was a long-time member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God. She was also proud of her home and took immaculate care of it. Donna is survived by her children, Linda C., wife of Kerry Quimby, and Robert G. Bowers all of Sinking Spring; her grandson, Christopher M. Keller, Philadelphia; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Zoe and was predeceased by her four German Shepherds. Services will be private of the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to assist Donna’s family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfunerahomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
