Donna C. Cardiff (nee Palowitch), 87, of Reading, passed away peacefully in Tower Health Reading Hospital on Monday, February 3, 2020. Born in Johnstown on September 9, 1932, she was a daughter of the late John and Ann (Dutko) Palowitch. Devoted wife of William J. Cardiff; loving mother of Kevin (Edith) Cardiff, Elizabeth Cardiff, Margaret Kastner, Veronica (Christopher) Falls, Patrick (Theresa) Cardiff, Donna Cardiff and Marian (Steven) Lucas; cherished grandmother of twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; dear sister of Mildred George, Bernard Palowitch, Timothy Palowitch, Thomas Palowitch and the late William Palowitch, Mary Rita Palowitch, Ann Manuel and Eugene Palowitch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donna was a passionate reader and also enjoyed playing piano, bird watching, baking, and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to all the Tower Health staff they encountered during this difficult time, most especially the staff on T4 and the staff from Heartland Hospice who made our mother’s final days and moments comfortable and peaceful. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605 with celebrant Msgr. John J. Grabish of St. Paul’s RCC, Donna’s home church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Donna can be made to St. Paul’s RCC, 151 N. 9th St., Reading, PA 19601. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to serve the family in their time of grief. Condolences and fond memories may be made at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020