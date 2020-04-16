|
Donna E. Yerger, 78, of Brecknock Township, passed away April 10, 2020 in Manor Care Health Services, Spring Twp., where she was a guest since December 2, 2016. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. Klopp and Gladys E. (Bowers) Echenroth. She was co-owner of Yerger Trucking, Spring Twp., from 1984 – 1999. Donna loved cooking and baking. She is survived by her daughters – Lori A. Yerger wife of Rickie Grumbling of Gouglersville, Tracy L. wife of Timothy Bower of Brecknock Twp., her brother – Robert C. husband of Linda Klopp of Sinking Spring, her grandsons – Matthew D. Yerger, Ryan Bower and her great grandchildren – Jada, Cameron, Mason, Jack, Maxx. She was predeceased by her siblings. Howard M. Klopp, Terry D. Klopp and Gail L. Zeigler. Graveside services were held in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington assisted the Yerger family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020