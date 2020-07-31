1/1
Donna Elaine Moyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Elaine Moyer Donna Elaine (Hutchinson) Moyer, 70, of Wernersville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Allen R. Moyer, Sr., with whom she shared 53 years of marriage with on Mar. 4th. Donna, a daughter of the late David and Miriam (Noll) Hutchinson, was born in Reamstown. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Allen R. Moyer, Jr., husband of Iva, Wernersville; a daughter, Opal E. Moyer, Wernersville; a brother, Darrel Hutchinson, Ephrata; three grandchildren, Adrienne Moyer, wife of Josh Simcox, Rachel Moyer, and Ethan Moyer; and two great grandchildren, Vincent Herbein, and Gabriel Moyer. She was preceded in death by a brother, David Hutchinson; and a sister, Shelby Henninger. She attended of Heidelberg Bible Church, Robesonia. Services will be private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, or to Autism Speaks, Neuro Diverse Living, 196 W Ashland, Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved