Donna Elaine Moyer Donna Elaine (Hutchinson) Moyer, 70, of Wernersville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Allen R. Moyer, Sr., with whom she shared 53 years of marriage with on Mar. 4th. Donna, a daughter of the late David and Miriam (Noll) Hutchinson, was born in Reamstown. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Allen R. Moyer, Jr., husband of Iva, Wernersville; a daughter, Opal E. Moyer, Wernersville; a brother, Darrel Hutchinson, Ephrata; three grandchildren, Adrienne Moyer, wife of Josh Simcox, Rachel Moyer, and Ethan Moyer; and two great grandchildren, Vincent Herbein, and Gabriel Moyer. She was preceded in death by a brother, David Hutchinson; and a sister, Shelby Henninger. She attended of Heidelberg Bible Church, Robesonia. Services will be private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, or to Autism Speaks, Neuro Diverse Living, 196 W Ashland, Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.