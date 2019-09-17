Home

Donna L. Garber, 67, of Topton, formerly of Boyertown, passed away on Sept. 14, in the Topton Lutheran Home.

Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late

William E. and Mayetta Y. (Gift) Miller.

Donna was a member of Ark Bible Chapel of Boyertown. She was a retired beautician at various locations over her career in the Boyertown area. Donna was a graduate of Boyertown High, class of 1970, and of Empire Beauty School, Reading.

She is preceded in death by one brother, Donald G.

Miller.

Surviving is one daughter, Katie B. Garber, Boyertown, Pa.; and half-brother, Richard Loeb, Oley, Pa.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., in Ark Bible Chapel, 88 Woodchoppertown Road, Boyertown. Relatives and friends will be received prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in church. Interment will be private. MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019
