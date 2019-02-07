Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Hedrick.

Donna Marie Hedrick, 72, of Birdsboro, passed away peacefully on Saturday,

February 2, 2019, at Reading Hospital

surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the

daughter of the late Vincent and Betty (Gehris) Hedrick.

A graduate of the Philadelphia School for the Deaf,

Donna was a loving homemaker who dedicated her life to selflessly caring for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting and being painted by her grandkids. She proudly accepted the fact the she was deaf and

flourished, never letting it hold her back.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Heather Hedrick, partner of Thomas Tillger, Douglassville; and her son, Juan Soto, Birdsboro; as well as her brothers, Terry and Vincent Hedrick Jr. She was also the kindest, best grandma to her six grandchildren: Nicole, Johnny, Aaliyah, Kaylee,

Brianna and Thomas Jr.; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers: Randy, Gary and David.

A memorial service for Donna will be held Saturday,

February 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington Street, Reading, with a viewing from

10:00-11:00 a.m. in the church.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



