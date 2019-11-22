|
Donna Lynn Lengle, 57, of Myerstown, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was the wife of Jon T. Lengle Sr. After being together for 31 years, they were recently married on October 26, 2019. Born on April 6, 1962, Donna was a daughter of Phyllis (Schoener) Speicher and the late Harry I. Speicher. A 1981 Graduate of ELCO High School, Donna worked for Richmaid Kabinetry until they went out of business. For the past 10 years, she was a cashier at Turkey Hill, Womelsdorf. Donna enjoyed watching sports, going to the beach and collecting Barbies, Snoopy and Coca-Cola items. In addition to her mother and husband, Donna is survived by two daughters, Bridgette, wife of Andre Ang, of Mechanicsburg; and Cheriece, wife of Shawn Burton, of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters: Janice Lutz, of Norristown; Shirley Speicher, of Lebanon; and Barb Speicher, of Mt. Home, Ark.; and pets: Shadow, Shiloh, Teagan and Riley. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Agnes Schoener. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home Inc., 358 W Washington Ave., Myerstown. Viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. Final Services are private. GroseFH.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019