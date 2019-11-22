Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Lengle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lengle


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Lengle Obituary
Donna Lynn Lengle, 57, of Myerstown, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was the wife of Jon T. Lengle Sr. After being together for 31 years, they were recently married on October 26, 2019. Born on April 6, 1962, Donna was a daughter of Phyllis (Schoener) Speicher and the late Harry I. Speicher. A 1981 Graduate of ELCO High School, Donna worked for Richmaid Kabinetry until they went out of business. For the past 10 years, she was a cashier at Turkey Hill, Womelsdorf. Donna enjoyed watching sports, going to the beach and collecting Barbies, Snoopy and Coca-Cola items. In addition to her mother and husband, Donna is survived by two daughters, Bridgette, wife of Andre Ang, of Mechanicsburg; and Cheriece, wife of Shawn Burton, of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters: Janice Lutz, of Norristown; Shirley Speicher, of Lebanon; and Barb Speicher, of Mt. Home, Ark.; and pets: Shadow, Shiloh, Teagan and Riley. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Agnes Schoener. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home Inc., 358 W Washington Ave., Myerstown. Viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. Final Services are private. GroseFH.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -