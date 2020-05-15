Donna Lynn Lengel
Donna Lynn Lengel, 70, of Pennside, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3:38 am in her residence following a 10 ½ year courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband of 29 ½ years, James E. Lengel. Born in West Reading, Mrs. Lengel was the daughter of the late Earl and June (Subesak) Meck. She was an active member of West Lawn United Methodist Church where she participated in Bible Study and was a volunteer for the “bulletin brigade.” Mrs. Lengel was a 1967 graduate of Bangor High School and a 1971 graduate of Elizabethtown College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She received her Master degree in Education from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Mrs. Lengel was a 4th Grade School Teacher in the Antietam School District for 35 years until her retirement. Mrs. Lengel embraced life and had a multitude of interests. She loved cooking, knitting, and reading. She was an active “Nana”; baking and crafting with her grandchildren and attending all of their sporting events and concerts. After retirement, Mrs. Lengel became an avid potter and basket weaver. Connected to these pursuits, she was a member of both the Goggles Work, and of the Arts and Science Foundation of Long Beach Island, NJ. She was a past matron of Order of Eastern Star. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Lengel is survived by her children Shane W. Boyer, husband of Angie Boyer of Spring Township; Dr. Kelly L. Lengel and her life partner Eric Shelton of Glenside, Montgomery County; Amy B. Bourey, wife of Peter Bourey of Exeter Township and her grandchildren Matthew Bourey, Sarah DiTomas, Emily Bourey, Ava Boyer and Kai Boyer. Mrs. Lengel also had a special bond with her cousin, Susan. Finally, she is survived by many friends from all phases of her life. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville. Reverend Terry Cooney will officiate. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church 15 Woodside Ave. West Lawn, PA 19609 or Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 in memory of Mrs. Donna Lynn Lengel. A Public Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
