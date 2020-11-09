Donna M. Aulenbach Donna M. Aulenbach, 65, of Reading, passed away at Reading Hospital on Sunday, November 8th, 2020. Born in Fayettville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Irene Meredith (Greenwald) Aulenbach. Donna graduated from Reading High School and went on to spend two years studying Early Childhood Education at Reading Area Community College. She then went on to become the owner and operator of Mother-Daughter Cleaning Service for many years before retiring in 2016. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed gardening, reading, fishing, drawing, as well as cooking and baking. Donna was predeceased by two of her siblings, Linda Kissinger and Thomas Aulenbach, and is survived by her sister Marie Buterbaugh (Bret). She is also survived by her two children, Allen R. and Gwyn L. Snyder, two grandchildren, Ashley and Marissa Snyder, and one great-grandchild, Eris L. Kuzniar. Contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Reading, 2765 Papermill Rd, Reading, PA 19610 Friends and family are invited to view on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Graveside services will be held at the Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522 at 11 AM. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
