1/1
Donna M. Aulenbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna M. Aulenbach Donna M. Aulenbach, 65, of Reading, passed away at Reading Hospital on Sunday, November 8th, 2020. Born in Fayettville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Irene Meredith (Greenwald) Aulenbach. Donna graduated from Reading High School and went on to spend two years studying Early Childhood Education at Reading Area Community College. She then went on to become the owner and operator of Mother-Daughter Cleaning Service for many years before retiring in 2016. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed gardening, reading, fishing, drawing, as well as cooking and baking. Donna was predeceased by two of her siblings, Linda Kissinger and Thomas Aulenbach, and is survived by her sister Marie Buterbaugh (Bret). She is also survived by her two children, Allen R. and Gwyn L. Snyder, two grandchildren, Ashley and Marissa Snyder, and one great-grandchild, Eris L. Kuzniar. Contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Reading, 2765 Papermill Rd, Reading, PA 19610 Friends and family are invited to view on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Graveside services will be held at the Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522 at 11 AM. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved