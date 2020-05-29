Donna M. Hoover
Donna M. Hoover Donna M. Hoover, 78, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Maidencreek Place. She was the wife of Kenneth R. Hoover. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Donald Swoyer and Mary (Simmons) Swoyer; and step-daughter of the late Janet Swoyer. Donna received her nursing degree from St. Joseph School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for Park View Hospital in Miami, Florida for fifteen years, retiring in 1980. Donna enjoyed genealogy and was active with the Berks Historical Society. She also enjoyed traveling to the Chesapeake Bay and Chincoteague, cooking and gardening; she could grow anything. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: Roger K. Hoover, Leesport; and his companion Diane Gassert; and Daniel Harding, Ocala, Florida. Donna was predeceased by two brothers: Donald W. Swoyer and Garett R. Swoyer. A memorial service for Donna will be held at a later date. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
