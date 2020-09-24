Donna Marie (Montgomery) Keller Donna Marie (Montgomery) Keller, 64, of Reading, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. After a valiant battle with Leukemia, she passed peacefully, surrounded by family. Born December 3, 1955 in Reading, she was the cherished daughter of the late Ronald C. and Francis K. (Borelli) Montgomery. Donna was the loving wife of the late Paul Rufus Keller, who passed in 2015. High school sweethearts, they were married in Reading on October 12, 1974. Deep in her faith, she was a devout Catholic and a lifelong parishioner of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Throughout her life, Donna held many jobs and touched countless lives. She and her husband, Paul, owned and operated Keller’s Classics Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain at Front and Buttonwood Streets in Reading and were happy to be active members in the community, serving all with open arms and smiles and providing a safe place for neighborhood children to gather. Later in life, Donna returned to school and worked hard to earn her college education bringing her to her most recent position as a paraprofessional with Riverside Elementary, for which she was incredibly proud. She was a long-time fixture behind the counter at Salino’s at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market and enjoyed her time and the immense support she received as a Tastefully Simple consultant. In addition to the positions above and the many more she held over the years, Donna dedicated a good portion of her life to caring for children, at home, professionally, and as a volunteer. She worked with the Reading Recreation Department and as a mentor in the Olivet Boys and Girls Club MAP program. And, in addition to their own children, she and her husband welcomed many others into their home and hearts through the Concern foster care program. Donna was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and an animal lover. She adored decorating for all seasons but especially fall and winter, and she was child-like in her love of snow, even though she was forever cold. Her love of holidays, tradition, and family was never more evident than at Christmas time when she cherished baking cookies and family gatherings. She adored her family and valued all the time spent together, especially their seasonal day trips. Donna, Mrs. Keller, Miss Donna, Little Donna, Mom, Ma, Nanny – She was known by many things to many people but she will be remembered by all as an honest, loving, caring, sweet, selfless woman who never hesitated to put others before herself. She may only now be entering heaven, but she was already an angel on earth. Donna’s spirit will be carried on by her two sons Ronald E. Keller and his wife Mary Rebecca, of Wyomissing; Paul R. Keller Jr. and his fiancé Brandi Moore, of Reading; daughter Kasey M. Martin and her husband Jeremy, of Muhlenberg; two sisters Linda J. Montgomery and her significant other Barry P. Loring, of Reading; and Debbie A. Eshbach, of Bernville. Donna also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins to cherish her memory, and her “good dog” Shadow. In addition to her parents and beloved husband Paul, Donna was greeted in heaven by her son Robert C. Keller. Family and friends will be received in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601 on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 6-8 PM and on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 8:30 - 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10AM in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 237 Franklin St., Reading, PA 19602. Donna will be laid to rest following the mass in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 8 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508, https://www.berksarl.org/donate/
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com
for the Keller family.