Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spring Valley Church of God
2727 Old Pricetown Rd
Reading, PA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Spring Valley Church of God
2727 Old Pricetown Rd
Reading, PA
Donna Mike


1959 - 2019
Donna Marie Mike Donna Marie Mike, 60 of Reading passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 while visiting her daughter in Colorado Springs, CO. She was born on June 9, 1959 in Brooklyn, NY. Donna’s passion for caring for others lead her into the health services field, in which she was last employed by Prospectus Berco. Surviving is her mother Patricia Gaston of TX and birth father Leonard Howell, Sr of MD. Her 3 children and their father (Arnold Mike), son, Corey Mike (Megan Mike) of Minersville, daughters, Corinne Green (Justin Green) of Philadelphia, and Shakeema Ridore (Omega Ridore) of Colorado Springs, CO. Life partner, Annette “Ace” Young of Reading. Her siblings; Messiah Gaston (Waleska Gaston) of TX, Terrance Gaston (Katie Gaston) of FL, Leonard Howell Jr (Tina Howell), Yevonne Cole, and Yvette Howell all of MD. 10 grand children; Jodecie, Myriah, Cyncere, Javion, Maleena, Catori, Naomi, Premere, Faith, Kendalyn and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and relatives. Donna was predeceased in death by her father, Cecil Gaston Jr, brother, Cecil Gaston III, brother in law, Richard Cole, and life friend Robert Powell Jr. Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at Noon at Spring Valley Church of God, 2727 Old Pricetown Rd, Reading, PA 19560. Visitation will be at the church from 10am-Noon. Burial to follow at Berks County Memorial Gardens located at 201 Evansville Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522 Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com
