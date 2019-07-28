Donna Plansoen Aldom, lately of

Fleetwood, Pa., loving wife and devoted mother, ended this life's journey and

began another on July18th after a

determined but unsuccessful battle with cancer. At the end, she was surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Nutley, N.J., Donna moved at a young age with her family to Pompton Plains, N.J., where she lived most of her adult life. She attended Pequannock Township High School and later Marjorie Webster College. She taught at the Peck School in Morristown, and then at Butler High School, was a marvelous cook, enjoyed gardening and loved animals of every sort. She and her husband, Terry, were married for over 43 years, divorced and remarried 10 years later. Throughout the ups and downs of their relationship, they remained steadfast, best friends.

Donna leaves her husband; a son; Jonathan and his wife, Amy; another son, Jarrod; a daughter, Allyson and her

husband, Jim; and four grandsons: Brogan, Caden, Seamus and Eagan.

A memorial service will be publicized and conducted some time later at the Pompton Plains Reformed Church after which her ashes will be buried in her family's plot in Cedar Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund.

