Donna Marie (Geisler) Schweitzer, 65, of West Lawn, passed away on March 11, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Reading. Donna was born in West Reading, Pa., on August 2, 1954. She graduated from Wilson High School, West Lawn, in 1973. She was married to Phillip Schweitzer on April 19, 1980. She was a long time member of Advent Church, in West Lawn, and loved children and babysat in her home for many years. Donna enjoyed cooking meals for her family, making gingerbread houses with her grandkids and going to the beach. Surviving in addition to her husband, Phillip, is a daughter, Amber Fidler, wife of Shelby, of Lancaster; and a son, Justin, of West Lawn. Other survivors include Donna’s sister, Susan Christman, wife of Paul, of Temple; and their children and families. Additionally surviving are Donna’s precious grandchildren: Tessa, Nolan and Camille Fidler. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ruth Geisler. There will be no funeral service per Donna’s request. A celebration of life will be planned at a future time. Www.berkscremations.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020