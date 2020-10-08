Dora Millie (Keller) Dierolf Dora Millie (Keller) Dierolf, 99, of Ruscombmanor Township, died October 6, 2020 in Phoenixville Hospital. She was married January 5, 1946 to George Ernest Dierolf, who died December 22, 1993. Born in Richmond Township, PA on August 2, 1921, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Cora R. (Wilkerson) Keller. Dora was a member of Frieden’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oley. She was a former member of the Oley Valley Ladies Auxiliary. Dora loved doing crafts, making candles and crocheting. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara A., fiancée of Donald Kriebel, of Greenwich Township and a daughter-in-law, Ann E. (Levan) Dierolf of Ruscombmanor Township. Dora was predeceased by her son, Stewart L. Dierolf and by her son-in-law, Bruce A. Castner. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Teri Ingram and Shawn P. Dierolf; four great grandchildren: Lauren (Merkel) Reinhart, Adele Dierolf, Xavier Dierolf and Kylie Dierolf; and two great great grandchildren: Tidus Rojas and Raiden Bachman. Dora was also predeceased by 11 siblings: Dorothy V. Tasto, William E. Keller, Emanuel R. Keller, Ernest W. Keller, Damie E. Stevelton, Harry H. Keller, Priscilla C. Oswald, Alberta M. Adams, Leo O. Keller, Lindy B. Keller and Ronald L. Keller. Graveside Services will be held Monday, October 12th at 11:15 AM in Frieden’s Cemetery, 337 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held Monday, from 10:00 – 11:00 am in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org
