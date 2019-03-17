Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Chelius.

Doreen Mary Chelius, 74, of Wyomissing, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, at Berks Heim.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Paul A. and Helen M. (Zuvalia) Chelius. She was a 1962 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Doreen was employed by

Interstate Container as a customer service representative for over 47 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Doreen enjoyed traveling,

especially cruising, and reading.

She is survived by one sister, Diane L. Kline, Birdsboro; one sister-in-law, Ilse Chelius, Carson City, Nev.; one niece, Toni, wife of Eric Simone; two nephews, Shawn Chelius and Jason Chelius; two great-nieces; and three great-nephews. Also surviving are several close loving friends.

Doreen was predeceased by one brother, Ronald P. Chelius in 1979.

Prayer Services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery with burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.

Joseph Roman Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 1018 N. 8th St., Reading, PA 19604.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



