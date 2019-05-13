Doreen M. Martin, 54, of Bernville, Pa., passed away in her home on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was the wife of

Gerald Ray Martin, sharing 35 years of marriage.

She was born in Narvon, Lancaster County, on August 2, 1964, a daughter of Frank N. and Laura M. Weaver of Narvon. Doreen was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.

Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are children: Travis Martin and wife, Carrie, of Bernville, Pa.; Randall Martin and wife, Melita, of Bethel, Pa.; Denise Reiff and husband, Curvin, of Womelsdorf, Pa.; Lisa Martin and husband, Larry Dean, of Richland, Pa.; Kendra Martin and husband, Brian, of Memphis, Mo.; Amy Martin and husband, Timothy, of Fleetwood, Pa.; Janessa Nolt and husband, Brandon, of Denver, Pa.; Jordan Martin, of Bernville, Pa.; 15 grandchildren; siblings: Gilbert Weaver and wife, Karen, of Carpenter, Wyo.; Rosalyn Wenger and husband, Glenn, of Richfield, Pa.; Kevin Weaver and wife, E. Joyce, of

Richland, Pa.; Wayne Weaver and wife, Esther, of Honey Grove, Pa.; Lorelle Weaver, of Narvon, Pa.; Frank Nevin Weaver and wife, Kristina, of Narvon, Pa.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in Bethel Mennonite Church, 231 School Road, Myerstown, Pa. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, Pa. KINDLY OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home Inc. is handling her arrangement. www.clauserfh.com



