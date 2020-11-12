Doris A. (Lightcap) Mattox Doris A. (Lightcap) Mattox, 87, of Richmond Township, died peacefully, Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Laurel Center, Genesis ElderCare, Tilden Township, where she was a resident since April 2019. Doris was the loving wife of Larry C. Mattox. They were married March 2, 1957. Born in Pottstown, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Anna E. (Haas) Lightcap. Doris was a member of Macungie Baptist Church. Doris was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School, Class of 1951. She went on to complete nursing education at the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, Allentown, becoming a registered nurse 1954. Doris first worked as a registered nurse at Allentown General Hospital, Allentown; then for Guy Kratzer, M.D., Allentown, as an office nurse for many years; Doris completed her professional career in nursing at The Reading Hospital and Medical Center, now Tower Health, West Reading, retiring in the late 1980’s. In her spare time, Doris enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking and sewing. She was a former member of East Penn Chapter #377 Order of the Eastern Star, Kutztown. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 63 years, Larry, Doris is survived by two sons: Jeffrey D. Mattox, Kutztown; and Gary C. Mattox, Boulder, CO. Other survivors include a brother, David W., husband of Sabilla A. (Young) Lightcap, Kutztown. SERVICES: Funeral Services to celebrate Doris’ life will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., from Frieden’s Church, 1512 Old Route 22, Lenhartsville, with Pastor Dennis L. Cooper, officiating. Interment in Becker’s Saint Peter’s Cemetery, Richmond Township. Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. Masks and Social Distancing will be required due to pandemic restrictions in place. CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Doris’ memory to Micaiah Ministries www.micaiah.org
