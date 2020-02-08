|
Doris L. (Reiter) Balthaser, 85, of Spring Twp., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the widow of Charles F. “Checker” Balthaser, who died on January 24, 2005. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Miriam Reiter. Doris was a member of the former Hilltoppers in Gouglersville, and current member of the Gouglersville Fire Company and the Golden Agers in Mohnton. She was an active member of the Tuesday morning bowling league at Colonial Hills. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family. Surviving are two sons, Scott C., husband of Mary E. Balthaser of Robesonia; and Jeffrey S., husband of Lisa P. Balthaser of Sinking Spring. Also surviving are grandchildren, Tyler J. and Courtney L. Balthaser; two step grandchildren, Heather Flickinger and Monica Weik; four step great grandchildren; five step great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Marshall Reiter. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, with Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020