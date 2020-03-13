|
|
Dr. Doris H. Burkhart, 93, formerly of Cumru Township, passed away on March 4, 2020, at 6:20 a.m., in the Highlands at Wyomissing Heather Court. A lifelong teacher and teacher of teachers, she was the wife of the late Kenneth S. Burkhart, who passed away December 16, 2004. They celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Ralph L. and Kathryn M. (Smith) Heist. She was a graduate of Muhlenberg H.S., Kutztown University for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education, and Nova Florida Southern University for her doctorate in education. Doris started her teaching career at Blue Ball Elementary, then Governor Mifflin; teaching kindergarten at Brecknock and Gouglersville, and lastly at Schuylkill Valley, where she taught several different elementary grades and became the Elementary Principal. She was a member of Immanuel U.C.C., P.E.O. Chapter CD, Berks County Historical Society, Reading Antiques Dealers Association, Governor Mifflin Teachers Association, and Kutztown Alumni Association. She started “Parent Patch,” a parenting program for Head Start, taught children’s literature at Penn State-Berks and taught elementary education courses at Kutztown University, where she also supervised student teachers. The daughter of two antiques’ dealers, she was a passionate and knowledgeable collector of early Americana, with stands at Heritage and General Heath Antiques in Adamstown, booths at seasonal sales and sales from her charming antique-filled farmhouse and barn on Maple Grove Road. She and Kenneth belonged to a square-dancing club in the ‘60s, played a sharp game of bridge and loved spending summer holidays with her children and grandchildren hiking, fishing and boating in the Pine Creek valley in Tioga County. Her passions were teaching young children, reading, collecting antiques, telling stories, playing cards and hitting the beach in Ocean City, N.J., where she returned every summer for over 50 years. She is survived by her children, Jill K. Campbell, wife of the Rev. Carl D. Campbell, Pine Grove Mills; Dane S. Burkhart, husband of Ann Lemon, Cumru Township; her siblings, Gerald “Jerry,” husband of Leona Heist, Oley; Shirley Ohlinger, Wyomissing; and her grandsons: Eli J., Caleb D. and John B. Campbell. She was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Amos Lemon Burkhart, on May 7, 2018. Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville, will be private. Please remember Doris by contributing to her scholarship for Early Childhood Education students at the KU Foundation, Kutztown University, 15197 Kutztown Rd., P.O. Box 151, Kutztown, PA 19530. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Burkhart family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020