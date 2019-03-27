Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris (Burkert) Ernst.

Doris C. Ernst, 72, formerly of Pennside, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at 2:15 p.m. in Manor Care Health Services, Sinking Spring. She was the wife of the late Donald C. Ernst Sr., who passed away

December 25, 1996.

Born in St. Lawrence, Mrs. Ernst was the daughter of the late William H. and Bertha (Brown) Burkert.

She is survived by her children: Connie M. Sattizahn, of Exeter Township; Keith A. Ernst, husband of Clarissa Ernst, of Dayton, Ohio; Diane C. Fisher, wife of Daniel E. Fisher, of Robeson Township; Katrina M. Lee, wife of Nathien O. Lee, of Muhlenberg Township; Donald C. Ernst Jr., husband of Casie Ernst, of Florida; and her grandchildren: Nathan, Nicole, David, Anthony, Owen, Bryan, Sadie-Ann; and great-grandchildren: Nathan Jr., Zanisha, Mia and Cataleya. She is also survived by 3 sisters and 1 brother.

Interment will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, in memory of Mrs. Doris C. Ernst.

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road,

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road,

Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements




