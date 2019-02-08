Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris (Spatz) Faust.

Doris M. Faust, 87, of Centre Twp., passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

She was the wife of J. Robert (Bobby) Faust, who died September 4, 1990.

Born in Centre Twp., she was the daughter of the late Daniel A. and Mabel L. (Loose) Spatz.

Doris helped her husband, Bobby, on the family dairy farm in Centre Twp. In the years following his passing, she was an integral part of her daughter's flower shop, Centerport Flower Shop, and took pride in her flowers.

Doris was a former member of the Centerport Flower Club, former member of the Centerport Grange, life

member of the Ontelaunee Grange, and member of the Women of the Moose, Hamburg, Shoemakersville Senior Citizens, Central Berks Fire Company and beneficial

association, Centerport, and Shoemakersville Fire

Company.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Lorraine A. (Faust), wife of Chuck Randazzo, Centre Twp., with whom she resided; her son, Glendene D. Faust, and his companion, Michelle, Centre Twp.; and three grandchildren: Garritt, Clinton and Hilary.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Daniel and Robert Spatz.

A viewing will be held on Sunday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will be private in Fairview (Belleman's) Cemetery, Centre Twp. For online condolences, please

visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



