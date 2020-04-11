Reading Eagle Obituaries
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Reading, PA
Doris R.(May) Giandomenico, 94, formerly of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 9, at -Lansdale Hospital, Lansdale, Montgomery County, PA. Doris was born in Reading, PA on June 29, 1925, a daughter of the late Eva (Schnepf) and Joseph May. She was the widow of Joseph D. Giandomenico who died in 2007. Doris is survived by a daughter, Cynthia, wife of Stanley Staron, of Lansdale, PA. She is also survived by 1 Grandson, Anthony. She was predeceased by her son Bryiant R. Giandomenico as well as her sister Mary DiCeccio. She was a member of St Paul’s RC Church. A Catholic Prayer service will be held on Wednesday April 15 at 9 a.m. at Feeney Funeral Home, Reading, PA. The service will be web broadcast on our web site address below. Encryptment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gwynedd Nursing Center 773 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale PA. 19446. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
