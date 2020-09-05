1/2
Doris Giandomenico
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Memorial Mass will be held in honor of Doris R. (May) Giandomenico, who passed on April 9th, 2020. The Mass will be held at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church located at 151 N. 9th St. Reading, PA on Saturday September 12th at 10:00 AM Doris was born in Reading, PA on June 29, 1925, a daughter of the late Eva (Schnepf) and Joseph May. She was the widow of Joseph D. Giandomenico who died in 2007. Doris is survived by a daughter, Cynthia, wife of Stanley Staron Staron, of Lansdale, PA; Doris son, Bryant R. Giandomenico, predeceased her in 2008 as well as her sister Mary DiCeccio Doris is also survived by a sister, Mary, wife of Sunday DiCemon, of Birdsboro. She is also survived by one grandchild. A prayer service was held on Wednesday April 15th at 9 Am at Feeney Funeral Home, Reading, PA. Encryptment was in the Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved