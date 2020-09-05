Doris Giandomenico

A Memorial Mass will be held in honor of Doris R. (May) Giandomenico, who passed on April 9th, 2020. The Mass will be held at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church located at 151 N. 9th St. Reading, PA on Saturday September 12th at 10:00 AM Doris was born in Reading, PA on June 29, 1925, a daughter of the late Eva (Schnepf) and Joseph May. She was the widow of Joseph D. Giandomenico who died in 2007. Doris is survived by a daughter, Cynthia, wife of Stanley Staron Staron, of Lansdale, PA; Doris son, Bryant R. Giandomenico, predeceased her in 2008 as well as her sister Mary DiCeccio Doris is also survived by a sister, Mary, wife of Sunday DiCemon, of Birdsboro. She is also survived by one grandchild. A prayer service was held on Wednesday April 15th at 9 Am at Feeney Funeral Home, Reading, PA. Encryptment was in the Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
