Doris M. Gregro, 84, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Saturday, June 8th.

Born in Reading, on January 19, 1935, a daughter of the late Evelyn (Regal) and Boyd L. Holley. She was the widow of Charles F. Gregro Sr.

Doris is survived by a daughter, Susan M. Gonzalez, of Muhlenberg.

Services are private.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.