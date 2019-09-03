|
|
Doris J. Hepler, 90, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 12:20 p.m., in Fairlane Gardens, Exeter Township.
She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Hepler who passed away March 23, 2018. They were married January 19, 1952, in Reading, Pa. Born in West Lawn, Mrs. Hepler was the daughter of the late Frederick and Martha Anna (Bauer) Weller.
She was a member of the former St. Thomas U.C.C. in Reading and was a graduate of Wilson High School and Reading Hospital School of Nursing. Mrs. Hepler was a
registered nurse who did private duty and worked for
various doctors' offices in the Reading area.
She was an excellent cook, baker and lover of animals. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidering and made many beautiful gifts for her family. She was also active in the
Altar Guild and various other committees at St. Thomas.
Mrs. Hepler is survived by her daughters, Deborah A. Bautz, wife of Wayne Bautz, of Sugar Hill, Ga.; Judith C. Rodino, wife of Louis Rodino, of Birdsboro; Karen S.
Fisher, wife of Thomas Fisher, of Bernville; and her 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister Carolyn Schlappich.
Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Charles S. Nease Jr. will
officiate. Interment will follow in Salem Shalter's Union Church Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Friday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at
www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019