Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Hepler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris (Weller) Hepler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris (Weller) Hepler Obituary

Doris J. Hepler, 90, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 12:20 p.m., in Fairlane Gardens, Exeter Township.

She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Hepler who passed away March 23, 2018. They were married January 19, 1952, in Reading, Pa. Born in West Lawn, Mrs. Hepler was the daughter of the late Frederick and Martha Anna (Bauer) Weller.

She was a member of the former St. Thomas U.C.C. in Reading and was a graduate of Wilson High School and Reading Hospital School of Nursing. Mrs. Hepler was a

registered nurse who did private duty and worked for

various doctors' offices in the Reading area.

She was an excellent cook, baker and lover of animals. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidering and made many beautiful gifts for her family. She was also active in the

Altar Guild and various other committees at St. Thomas.

Mrs. Hepler is survived by her daughters, Deborah A. Bautz, wife of Wayne Bautz, of Sugar Hill, Ga.; Judith C. Rodino, wife of Louis Rodino, of Birdsboro; Karen S.

Fisher, wife of Thomas Fisher, of Bernville; and her 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister Carolyn Schlappich.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Charles S. Nease Jr. will

officiate. Interment will follow in Salem Shalter's Union Church Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Friday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now