Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Howerter.

Doris G. Howerter, 88, of Phoebe Berks Village Center, Wernersville, and formerly of Winding Creek Farm, Kempton, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

She was the wife of William G. Howerter. They were married on December 22, 1951, and celebrated sixty-seven years of marriage.

A memorial service for Doris will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. from Phoebe Berks Chapel, 1 Reading Drive, Wernersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to New Bethel Church, 135 New Bethel Church Road,

Kempton, PA 19529 or Phoebe Berks Benevolent Fund, 1 Reading Drive, Wernersville, PA 19529.



