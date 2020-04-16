Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Doris J. Laity

Doris J. Laity Obituary
Doris J. Laity, 84, of Lower Heidelberg, passed away on April 10, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - Sinking Spring. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harold W. and May (Stoudt) Laity. Doris was the wife of the late Walter Max Miller. She worked in Housing and Food Service at Penn State Berks Campus as a Certified Dietary Manager. She was a faithful follower of Charles Stanley "In Touch Ministries". Doris is survived by her children, Linda J. (Madeira) Schiaroli, wife of Dino, of Reading, Richard Derby, of Atlanta, GA, Dale K. Madeira, of Oley, Kerry A. Madeira, husband of Karen, of Oley, Kirk C. Madeira, husband of Amy, of Schaefferstown, Craig A. Madeira, husband of Tracy, of Bernville, and her grandchildren Melissa, Stephanie, Christopher, Carissa, and Nathan, her 6 great grandchildren, and her siblings, Kenny Wunder, husband of Pam, of Hamburg, and Evelyn (Lutz) Kieffer, wife of Allen, of Mohrsville. Doris is preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com. t
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
