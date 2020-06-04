Doris J. Slonaker
Doris J. Slonaker Doris J. Slonaker, 86, of Blandon, passed June 2nd in her residence. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of Wilbur and Blanche (Blair) White. She is survived by three children, John Slonaker, husband of Melissa Slonaker, Sherri Curro and Stacey Heller; seven grandchildren, Danielle, wife of Matthew, Derrick, Desiree, Nicole, Chad, John III and Cole; four great grandchildren and two sisters, Rose White and Gladys Schearer. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.henningerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
