Doris Jean “Mickey” Eisenhard Doris Jean “Mickey” (Briner) Eisenhard, 88, of Kenhorst, passed peacefully in her sleep June 3, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Her husband, Raymond W. Eisenhard died on December 5, 1990. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Howard E. and Margaret E. (Bowman) Briner. She was a graduate of Reading High School in 1949 and The Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing NY City on September 9, 1952. Mickey was employed by St. Joseph Hospital as a registered nurse, retiring on September 10, 1993. She was a warm, caring, selfless person who loved animals and treated them like her children. Mickey is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ann (Scott J.) Cronrath, Shillington; her grandson, Christopher Cronrath, Hershey; and her beloved cat Keri. Mickey was predeceased by her brother, Howard “Duke” Briner on 2003. Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.