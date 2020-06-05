Doris Jean Eisenhard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Jean “Mickey” Eisenhard Doris Jean “Mickey” (Briner) Eisenhard, 88, of Kenhorst, passed peacefully in her sleep June 3, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Her husband, Raymond W. Eisenhard died on December 5, 1990. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Howard E. and Margaret E. (Bowman) Briner. She was a graduate of Reading High School in 1949 and The Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing NY City on September 9, 1952. Mickey was employed by St. Joseph Hospital as a registered nurse, retiring on September 10, 1993. She was a warm, caring, selfless person who loved animals and treated them like her children. Mickey is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ann (Scott J.) Cronrath, Shillington; her grandson, Christopher Cronrath, Hershey; and her beloved cat Keri. Mickey was predeceased by her brother, Howard “Duke” Briner on 2003. Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved