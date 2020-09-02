Doris Jean (Mittower) Pfrommer Kopp Doris Jean (Mittower) Pfrommer Kopp, 82, of Reinholds, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home. She was born in Reading to the late Edward S. and Mary Elsie (Seidel) Mittower and was the wife of the late Robert R. Kopp who passed way in 2017. She was a member of Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reinholds. Doris was a packer for R.M. Palmer Candy and previously for Bortz Chocolate. She was also a collator for the Shopping News. She enjoyed bingo, puzzles and watching hummingbirds. Doris is survived by four step-children; Daniel L., husband of Carolyn (Martin) Kopp of Denver, Debra J., wife of Kerry Martin of Brickerville, Cheryl A., wife of Kenneth Zimmerman of Ephrata, Robert E. Kopp, III of Denver; 4 grandchildren, Christopher Martin, Michelle, wife of Robert Wegman, Jenna Martin, Bryan Martin and a sister, Ruth Miller of West Lawn. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and three sisters. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kurt Strause officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris’ memory may be made to Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA, 17569. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com