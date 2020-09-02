1/1
Doris Jean Pfrommer (Mittower) Kopp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Jean (Mittower) Pfrommer Kopp Doris Jean (Mittower) Pfrommer Kopp, 82, of Reinholds, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home. She was born in Reading to the late Edward S. and Mary Elsie (Seidel) Mittower and was the wife of the late Robert R. Kopp who passed way in 2017. She was a member of Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reinholds. Doris was a packer for R.M. Palmer Candy and previously for Bortz Chocolate. She was also a collator for the Shopping News. She enjoyed bingo, puzzles and watching hummingbirds. Doris is survived by four step-children; Daniel L., husband of Carolyn (Martin) Kopp of Denver, Debra J., wife of Kerry Martin of Brickerville, Cheryl A., wife of Kenneth Zimmerman of Ephrata, Robert E. Kopp, III of Denver; 4 grandchildren, Christopher Martin, Michelle, wife of Robert Wegman, Jenna Martin, Bryan Martin and a sister, Ruth Miller of West Lawn. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and three sisters. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kurt Strause officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris’ memory may be made to Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA, 17569. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roseboro-Stradling Funeral & Crematory Services Inc
533 Walnut St
Denver, PA 17517
(717) 336-6531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roseboro-Stradling Funeral & Crematory Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved