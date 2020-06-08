Doris Jean Snyder
Doris Jean (High) Snyder, 89, of Muhlenberg Twp. passed away Friday June 5th. Doris was married to the late Willard W. Snyder who passed away February 2, 2013. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Clarence T. and Mary M. (Harvick) High. Doris was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Laureldale. She was employed by Travelers Insurance Co. for thirty four years in various positions. Doris loved to travel and loved spending time with family and friends. She was predeceased by a brother, Theodore C. High. Surviving is nephew Theodore A High and wife Mary, niece Susan J. Bogdanski, niece Kathy J. Felder and husband John, nephew John Snyder and wife Penny, cousin and lifelong friend Jean Bauer and all of their families. Funeral services will be private with burial in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 and the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
