Doris K. Perfetto Doris K. Perfetto, 89, of Reading, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Chester Perfetto, who passed away on October 9, 2019. Born in Reading on January 10, 1931, she was the daughter of late Robert Kemmerer and Marva (Kramer) Kemmerer. In 1971 Doris established the Chester Perfetto Agency Inc, and Travel Safe Inc. located on Commerce Drive in Wyomissing with her late husband, Chester Perfetto. Doris was the Owner/Secretary/Treasurer. She was a girl scout leader, she hosted for the Jr. Miss Pageant, was a United States Navy spouse of 35 year and a loving mother. Surviving is her daughter, Susan Joan, her son, Terry Chester Perfetto; 3 grandchildren, Christopher J Perfetto, Timothy R Perfetto and Benjamin J Perfetto, 3 great grandchildren Justice A Perfetto, Garrison Perfetto, Everett Perfetto, Ava Perfetto. Mrs. Perfetto was preceded in death by her son Scott Perfetto January 29, 2020 and her sister Jeanne Eisenhower. Graveside Service will be held privately for family and friends at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to the American Red Cross, 701 Centre Avenue Reading PA 19610 in memory of Mrs. Doris K Perfetto. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.