Doris K. Perfetto
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris K. Perfetto Doris K. Perfetto, 89, of Reading, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Chester Perfetto, who passed away on October 9, 2019. Born in Reading on January 10, 1931, she was the daughter of late Robert Kemmerer and Marva (Kramer) Kemmerer. In 1971 Doris established the Chester Perfetto Agency Inc, and Travel Safe Inc. located on Commerce Drive in Wyomissing with her late husband, Chester Perfetto. Doris was the Owner/Secretary/Treasurer. She was a girl scout leader, she hosted for the Jr. Miss Pageant, was a United States Navy spouse of 35 year and a loving mother. Surviving is her daughter, Susan Joan, her son, Terry Chester Perfetto; 3 grandchildren, Christopher J Perfetto, Timothy R Perfetto and Benjamin J Perfetto, 3 great grandchildren Justice A Perfetto, Garrison Perfetto, Everett Perfetto, Ava Perfetto. Mrs. Perfetto was preceded in death by her son Scott Perfetto January 29, 2020 and her sister Jeanne Eisenhower. Graveside Service will be held privately for family and friends at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to the American Red Cross, 701 Centre Avenue Reading PA 19610 in memory of Mrs. Doris K Perfetto. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved