Doris E. Kline, 87, of Birdsboro, passed away May 26, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Ruth (Kaufman) Haag.

She was a graduate of Wyomissing High School, and worked at Berkshire Knitting Mills, Reading Eagle and the Credit Bureau.

An avid crafter, Doris also enjoyed the outdoors, in

particular gardening. Always family focused, Doris took care of many family members as they aged. She was

especially proud of her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki L. Harper,

Birdsboro; and grandson, Nathan A. Harper, partner of Crystal Marchiani, Mt. Penn.

She was predeceased by two siblings, Charles Haag and Verna Stickles.

A viewing will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560, with services beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



