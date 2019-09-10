Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Koller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Koller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Koller Obituary

Doris P. Koller, known to friends as

"Cindy," passed away on September 5, 2019, at the age of 86.

Growing up, Cindy lived all across

Pennsylvania. She graduated from

Muhlenberg High School and most recently lived in Reading. She was known for her independent spirit as well as her love of animals. A breast cancer survivor

herself, Cindy supported the along with several other charitable organizations.

Cindy was preceded in death by her loving husband,

Leroy Jack Koller. She will be forever remembered by her three children: Barbara Powers, of Sinking Spring, Pa.; Joyce Bailey, of Chandler, Ariz.; and Christopher D.

Mitchell, of Switzerland. She will also be fondly

remembered by her two granddaughters, Alyssa Bailey and Jacqueline Powers, as well as the many friends she made over the years.

In lieu of funeral services, we ask all that wish to

make a donation to the American Cancer

Society or the ASPCA, as both of these causes were very special to Cindy.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.