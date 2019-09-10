|
|
Doris P. Koller, known to friends as
"Cindy," passed away on September 5, 2019, at the age of 86.
Growing up, Cindy lived all across
Pennsylvania. She graduated from
Muhlenberg High School and most recently lived in Reading. She was known for her independent spirit as well as her love of animals. A breast cancer survivor
herself, Cindy supported the along with several other charitable organizations.
Cindy was preceded in death by her loving husband,
Leroy Jack Koller. She will be forever remembered by her three children: Barbara Powers, of Sinking Spring, Pa.; Joyce Bailey, of Chandler, Ariz.; and Christopher D.
Mitchell, of Switzerland. She will also be fondly
remembered by her two granddaughters, Alyssa Bailey and Jacqueline Powers, as well as the many friends she made over the years.
In lieu of funeral services, we ask all that wish to
make a donation to the American Cancer
Society or the ASPCA, as both of these causes were very special to Cindy.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019