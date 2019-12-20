|
Doris Jane Krick, 86 of Shillington, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19.She was surrounded by her loving family during a brief illness at Reading Hospital. She was the beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend to so many. She is survived by her devoted companion of 20 years, Donald Weller, who lovingly referred to her as “Kricket.” She was born on September 13, 1933 to the late Edward and Lillian Guldin, was a member of the Muhlenberg High School Class of 1951 and a lifelong member of Atonement Lutheran Church, in Wyomissing. Before raising her four daughters, she was a secretary at CarTech and an avid golfer at Galen Hall. She was a bird watcher and Bingo aficionado who loved trips to the casino, lunch dates with her sister and holiday gatherings with her grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Gloria Ludwikowski, Laureldale; and four daughters: Donna McGlinn (Michael), Greenfields; Diane Feehan, Whitfield; Jill Rapley (Paul), Cary, N.C.; and Wendy Fisher (David Kripas), Womelsdorf. There are seven wonderful grandchildren: Meghan, Elizabeth and Matthew McGlinn; Zachary and Alexander Feehan; Christopher Rapley; and Karly Fisher. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, at 11:30 a.m., at Atonement Lutheran Church, Wyomissing. Friends may visit at 10:30 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church, at 5 Wyomissing Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
