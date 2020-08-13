Doris L. Flicker Doris L. Flicker passed peacefully into eternal life at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center in Wernersville, PA on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, William, in 2017. She is survived by a son, Eric L. (Gerry Ann); 4 Grandchildren; 6 Great Grandchildren; and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren. She was born in Fleetwood, Berks County, PA, the son of Charles and Hettie (Heinly) Rothermel. She was also predeceased by three brothers, David, John and Richard. She spent her early years and working life in the Fleetwood, PA area before retiring to Sun City West, Arizona and then to West Chester, PA. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, East Penn Chapter. The family will hold a graveside service to be broadcast virtually. Condolences and messages can be shared at www.danjolell.com
. Memorial Contributions can be made to Phoebe Berks Health Care Center at One Reading Drive, Wernersville, PA 19565.