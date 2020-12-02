Doris L. Leier, 83, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at The Gardens at Stevens. She was born in Lancaster to the late Nicholas and Anna Elizabeth (Smith) Krause and was the wife of Frederick H. Leier, Jr. with whom she shared 28 years of marriage. Doris was a machine operator for Polymer Corp. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and collecting dolls. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Frederick H., III, husband of Robin Leier, Mary Pienta, Tammy Kachel, Robert Leier; five grandchildren, Joseph, Jason, James, Amelia and Alan and a brother, Nicholas George Krause. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Eugene Krause. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris' memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
.