Doris M. Braun
Doris M. Braun Doris M. Braun, 90, formerly of Reading passed away on Friday September 4, 2020 at the Laurel Center in Hamburg. She was the daughter of the late Alexander E. Sweeney Sr. and Florence G. (Klinger) Sweeney. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Leo G. Braun. Mrs. Braun is survived by her sister Sandra Hower of Kutztown, six grandchildren, two step grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sons; Michael G. Braun, Jeffrey M. Braun and David A. Braun as well as seven siblings. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret RCC, 925 Centre Ave. Reading on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. Reverend Angel L. Garcia Almodovar will celebrate the mass. Interment will immediately follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue Sinking Spring, Friday September 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Contributions can be made in Doris’s memory to: St. Margaret RCC 925 Centre Ave. Reading Pa 19601. To view the obituary in its entirety or to post online condolences, please visit www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
