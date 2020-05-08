Doris M. Brophy
1928 - 2020
Doris M. Brophy Doris M. Brophy, 92, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, May 6, at Berks Heim, Leesport. Doris was born in Reading, on May 4, 1928, a daughter of the late Evelyn (Moatze) and Leroy Smith. She was the widow of Dennis J. Brophy. Mr. Brophy died January 18, 1995. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Reading. Doris graduated from Reading High School in 1946. She worked in the credit office, for Boscov’s. Doris is survived by two sons Dennis M., husband of Tammy Brophy, of Sinking Spring and Timothy M. Brophy, of Reading. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Sean, Allison and Michael. Doris was predeceased by her brother Richard Smith. Interment at Laureldale Cemetery, Reading. Services are private at the convenience of family. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest register at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Denny, Terry and I are sorry for the loss of your Mom.
Barbara Sarangoulis
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
