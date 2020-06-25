Doris M. LaMonaca Doris M. LaMonaca ,61,Wife of Bruce K. LaMonaca of Boyertown. Passed away in her residence surrounded by her family on Friday March 20, 2020. Born in Philadelphia. She was a daughter of Doris E. Yeager of Elverson, PA. and Vox Charles Swift, Sr. of St. Petersburg, FL. Doris worked as a rural postal carrier for over 15 years. She last worked at Boscov’s for 3 years at the candy counter. She was a member of St. Columbkill Roman Catholic Church, Boyertown. Doris is survived by her children, Mary wife of David Boyer of Bechtelsville. Lizzy Courcelle of Leadville, Co. and Hank Courcelle of Orwigsburg. Grandchildren, Delaney, Carson and Spencer Courcelle all at home. Siblings, Jean E. Swift of Honeybrook. Kathleen Ann Swift of Prince Edward Island, Canada and Vox Charles Swift, Jr. of Kennesaw, GA. Memorial Service will be 12 noon Monday June 29, 2020 at St. Columbkill Roman Catholic Church, 200 Indian Spring Road, Boyertown, PA. Interment will be held later that afternoon at Christ Church Cemetery 134 Broad St. Ashland, PA. 17921 at 2:30 PM. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.