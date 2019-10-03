Home

Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Doris Mazur


1939 - 2019
Doris Mazur Obituary
Doris S. Mazur Doris S. Mazur, 80, of Reading, passed away Monday, September 30, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading, surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born in Reading, on June 25, 1939, a daughter of the late Rachel Kennedy. She was the widow of Raymond L. Mazur Jr. Mr. Mazur died January 28, 2001. She was a member of Rosedale United Church of Christ, Laureldale. Doris graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1957. She worked as an assistant at Mazur and Miller Realty Inc.; she was a loyal member of the Senior Canasta Club. Doris is survived by a daughter, Ann L. Mazur, of Centerville, Va.; a son, Eric M. Mazur, of Leesport; a sister, Jean M. Kennedy, of Nashville, Tenn. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Kyle and Rachel; and many friends from church, and from playing cards. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8 at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rosedale U.C.C., 1301 Bellevue Ave., Laureldale, PA 19605. Entombment in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Online condolences may be at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
