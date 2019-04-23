Doris L. Miller, 93, of Shillington, passed away April 21, 2019, at Columbia Cottage-Hershey, where she was a guest. She was the wife of the late George Frederick "Fritz" Miller, who passed away September 4, 2006.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Albert P. and Edna (Hummel) Berger. A 1943 Shillington High School and a 1947 Kutztown State Teacher college graduate, Doris was a teacher for 3 years at Exeter Jr. High School and a substitute teacher for 17 years with the Governor Mifflin School District, retiring in 1984. She was a member of Immanuel UCC, Shillington.

She is survived by her 3 sons: Philip B. Miller, California; Frederick D. Miller, Roslyn, Pa., Grant L. Miller, Sinking Spring; her 8 grandchildren; and her 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Procession will depart PROMPTLY on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from Klee Funeral Home &

Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa., at 10:30 a.m. Celebration of Life service on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. Rev. Megan Huesgen will officiate. Reception immediately following services in the Fellowship Hall at Immanuel UCC, 99 S. Waverly St., Shillington, Pa.

Please remember Doris by making a contribution to her church, Immanuel UCC, at the above address.

