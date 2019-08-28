Home

Doris (Stitzer) Noll

Doris (Stitzer) Noll Obituary

Doris E. (Stitzer) Noll, age 92, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away on August 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.

The wife of the late Henry A. Noll who passed in 1992. She was born in Rockland Township, the daughter of the late Clarence C. Stitzer and Mary E. (Gieger) Stitzer.

She was a 1944 graduate of Fleetwood High School. Doris retired after 24 ½ years from Lucent Technology, Reading. She was known for her baking especially her coconut

custard pies. A very skilled crotchetier. Doris had a great sense of humor which she loved sharing and being with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Judith A., wife of

Michael G. Dietrich, of Blandon; grandson, Michael R.

Dietrich, husband of Lori (Thomas) Dietrich, of Oley; and great-grandchildren, which she loved with all her heart, Johnny, Abby and Annie.

At Doris's request service will be private with burial in Berks County Memorial Gardens.

Contributions can be made in Doris's memory to Caring Hospice, 400 Commerce Drive, Fort Washington, PA 19034 or Home Instead Senior Care, 2213 Quarry Drive, Reading, PA 19609. Online condolences can be made at

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019
