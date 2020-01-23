Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Price Obituary
Doris Price, 89, formerly of Kutztown, passed away January 21, 2020, in the Topton Lutheran Home. Born in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Verna (Stump) Price. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on January 27, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, Kutztown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace EC Church, 421 West Main Street, Kutztown. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown, in charge of services.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -