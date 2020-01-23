|
|
Doris Price, 89, formerly of Kutztown, passed away January 21, 2020, in the Topton Lutheran Home. Born in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Verna (Stump) Price. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on January 27, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, Kutztown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace EC Church, 421 West Main Street, Kutztown. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown, in charge of services.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020