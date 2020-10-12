Doris Raymond

Doris E. (Jean) Raymond, 71, of Mohrsville passed away after a long and courageous fight with cancer. She was cared for and loved by her family throughout her challenging journey and comforted by them during her final moments until she was called home by Our Lord on October 5, 2020 Born on February 18, 1949 she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Emily (Wagner) Jean. Her friends knew her as Dollie, and her husband lovingly called her Doll. Doris was a beautiful mother who always put her children and grandchildren first in her life. She was known to be generous to a fault with those she loved. She was also a talented artist who enjoyed painting and knitting, as one could see from all of the art and blankets around her home. Doris was patient, loving and always made the best of every situation; And rarely got upset- probably because of her practical and simple logic. Doris began her professional career spending several years at Bell Labs. Later, as a young mother, she chose to work part-time as a lunch aid at Twelfth and Marion Elementary School so she could be home with her children. She eventually rejoined the workforce full time and spent 21 years at Luden’s Candies/Hershey Foods in Reading before the plant’s closing forced her retirement. She spent her Golden Years tending to her home, garden and grandchildren. She was able to travel multiple times to her favorite destination, Hawaii, and would always bring something back for the family to enjoy. Doris is survived by her husband, Henry Lawrence Raymond. Henry and Doris celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past May. Also surviving are her children Jennifer Ann (Raymond) Mintzer, Christopher Lee Raymond husband of Tara and three grandchildren: Riley Sharon Mintzer, Haden Gerber Mintzer and Katelyn Paige Raymond. In addition, she leaves behind her mother, Emily Jean, who resides at Berks Heim, and sisters, Madeline Zele, Anita Evans, Rosemary Paul and Donna Lorah. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Lynn Raymond, who passed away June 15, 1995. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris’ name may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 A private family viewing was held, Friday October 9, 2020 at the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville. Burial took place in St. Thomas Cemetery, Bernville. Online Condolences may be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
