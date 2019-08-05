Home

Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:30 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
Doris (Dunkelberger) Roberts

Doris (Dunkelberger) Roberts Obituary

Doris L. Roberts, 85, formerly of Reading, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

She was the wife of Maurice W. Roberts, who died December 10, 1981. Born in

Hamburg, she was the daughter of the late

Harold W. and Edna (Yoder) Dunkelberger. She was a 1951 graduate of Perry High School.

Doris first worked as a cashier for Fox Theaters, Pennsylvania State University Berks Campus and last for Boscov's. She was a member of Calvary Baptist, Church, Park Avenue, Reading. Doris loved her church. She enjoyed going to outdoor concerts, playing piano, and performing in PTA shows. Doris especially enjoyed going to amusement parks and going on the rides. She was a foodie and could make a meal out of nothing.

Doris is survived by her children, Bryan D. Roberts and his wife, Kathy, Leesport; Maureen R. (Roberts), wife of Michael Schubert, Schuylkill Haven; two grandsons, Jason Bitler (Elizabeth) and Nicholas Bitler (Sara); six great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jeannine Dunkelberger.

She was predeceased by a brother, Richard H. Dunkelberger.

Doris's family would like to extend a special thank you to Seton Manor and Hospice of Pennsylvania for the

wonderful care given to their mother.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A visitation will be held in the funeral home on Thursday 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. It is requested that those

attending Doris's service wear bright colors. No black please. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 5, 2019
