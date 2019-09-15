|
Doris "Queenie" (Parris) Rudasill, 91,
formerly of Sinking Spring, Pa. and
Newport, R.I., died on September 2, 2019, at English Meadows Blacksburg Campus, Blacksburg, Va.
Doris was born June 1, 1928, in Newport, R.I., to the late Kenneth B. Parris Sr. and Rose I. (Gagnon) Parris. Doris met the love of her life in the late 1970s and was married to the late Charles W. "Bill" Rudasill for 37 years.
She is survived by her stepchildren: Randy (Missy) Rudasill, of Blacksburg; Karen (Daniel) Leonard; and
William Kent Rudasill, of Portsmouth, R.I. Doris is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Parris; and her
nieces and nephews: Renie Sullivan, Susan Carlson, Robert M. Beattie, Carol Parris, Raymond Parris and Steven Parris.
Doris was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth B. Parris Jr.; her sister, Anita (Parris) Beattie; her brother-in-law, Robert O. Beattie; and her nephew, Kenneth B. Parris, III.
Doris was administrative assistant to Mr. Vince Murray, production manager at Raytheon Company in Portsmouth for over twenty years. After meeting Bill, they owned and operated QC Photo Labs Inc. in Reading, Pa., for over
fifteen years.
Doris was an avid golfer, belonging to Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club, playing cards with her girls ,"The Club" and spending many Sunday mornings taking Renie, Susan and Bob to Howard Johnson's with her longtime friend Sheila Hogan for breakfast. After retiring for a
second time, Doris and Bill traveled throughout Pa.
researching the Rudasill heritage.
Doris had a great sense of humor and was loved by all who cared for her at English Meadows. Many thanks to all the staff at English Meadows for the care and love shown to Doris.
Arrangements are being made by the McCoy Funeral Home, 150, Country Club Drive S.W., of Blacksburg, Va. Doris will be laid to rest with her beloved Bill in Arlington National Cemetery.